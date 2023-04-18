Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

