Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

