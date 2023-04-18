VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

