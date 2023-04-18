Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 77,901 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.08% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

VOYA stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.