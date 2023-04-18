Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

