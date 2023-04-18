Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.