Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 464,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 269,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $233.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $439.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.82. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.