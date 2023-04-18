Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.48 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $439.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.