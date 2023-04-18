Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

NYSE:V opened at $233.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $439.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

