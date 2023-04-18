Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.