Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.