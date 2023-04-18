Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,731 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.