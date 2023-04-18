Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

