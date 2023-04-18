Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.