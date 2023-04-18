Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

