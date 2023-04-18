Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE opened at $391.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

