Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 93,045 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,045 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

OGN opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

