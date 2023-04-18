Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

