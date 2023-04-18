Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

