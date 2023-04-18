Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

