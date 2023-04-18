Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 127,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.