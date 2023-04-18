SP Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,000. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

