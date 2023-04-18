Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

HD stock opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

