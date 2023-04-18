Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $299.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.