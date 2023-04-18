Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

