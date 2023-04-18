The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

