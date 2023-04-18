CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $356.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.