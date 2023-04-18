State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that State Street will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

