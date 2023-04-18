Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

