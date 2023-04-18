Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

