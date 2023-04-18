Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,202 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.