NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

