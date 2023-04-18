State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,657 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

MRVL opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

