State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,657 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.