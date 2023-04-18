State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

