State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,552 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.