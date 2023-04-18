State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.42.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,244 shares of company stock valued at $12,579,684 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

