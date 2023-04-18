State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,208 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

