Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.52 and its 200-day moving average is $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

