Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

