Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.2 %

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

