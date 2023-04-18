Heartland Express (HTLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.59. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 33,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,789.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,789.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.