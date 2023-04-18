Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $225,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

