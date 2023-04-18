Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,977 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

