QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

