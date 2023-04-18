Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.