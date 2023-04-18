TFG Advisers LLC Invests $208,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 31.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

