Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.
ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.06.
ELS stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
