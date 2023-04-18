NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 9.2 %

STT opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.