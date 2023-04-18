Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

