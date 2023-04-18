Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $60,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.